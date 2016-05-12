MLS Review: Table-topping Rapids extend streak, Perez scores bicycle kick

Western Conference-leading Colorado Rapids made it six MLS games without defeat with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over slumping Sporting Kansas City.

Dillon Serna was the hero on Wednesday, his 78th-minute goal lifting the Rapids past Sporting KC and to a sixth consecutive win in Colorado this season.

After Sporting KC defender Ike Opara was sent off for a second bookable offence 14 minutes from time, Colorado went up to the other end two minutes later and consigned the visitors to a seventh winless match via Serna's long-range effort.

The Rapids are three points clear in the west, while Sporting KC are nine points adrift in seventh position.

FC Dallas are second behind the Rapids, who have a game in hand, following their 2-1 win at home to defending champions the Portland Timbers.

Dallas overturned a deficit at Toyota Stadium, with quick-fire second-half strikes from Ryan Hollingshead and Walker Zimmerman cancelling out Diego Valeri's third-minute opener - ending a three-game scoring drought.

Blas Perez netted an acrobatic 88th-minute winner as Vancouver Whitecaps prevailed 2-1 against Chicago Fire.

With scores deadlocked after Perez's 36th-minute opener was cancelled out by Kennedy Igboananike in the second half, the Whitecaps star was at it again thanks to a late bicycle kick to seal the points.

Eastern Conference high-flyers Philadelphia Union played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the fourth minute courtesy of Vincent Nogueira before the Galaxy hit back through Robbie Rogers and Mike Magee.

Second-placed Union, though, earned a share of the spoils when Keegan Rosenberry scored his first MLS goal just past the hour-mark.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes accounted for bottom-placed Houston Dynamo 3-1.