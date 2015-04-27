MLS Review: Toronto end drought, Red Bulls stay unbeaten

Toronto FC ended a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Orlando City, while New York Red Bulls came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start in MLS.

Jozy Altidore struck a brace for Toronto, as they claimed their first victory since the opening week of the 2015 season.

The United States striker opened the scoring in the 50th minute, taking a free-kick quickly to play a one-two with Sebastian Giovinco, before surging past Sebastian Hines and slotting a low shot into the bottom corner.

A brilliant long pass from Benoit Cheyrou teed up Altidore's second with seven minutes left, with the powerful forward getting in behind Hines and beating Orlando goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts in a one-on-one.

The victory took Toronto to seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with six points, two behind sixth-placed Orlando, who suffered their second loss in a row.

In New York, the Red Bulls made it three wins and three draws from six matches, as they drew 1-1 with Los Angeles Galaxy.

The visitors led after just eight minutes thanks to Bradford Jamieson IV's stunning solo effort after a slaloming run, but the Red Bulls claimed a share of the points in the 58th minute when Bradley Wright-Phillips' deflected shot bounced off Felipe Martins' head and into the net.

In Sunday's late game, Seattle Sounders continued their dominance against arch-rivals Portland Timbers, winning 1-0 thanks to Clint Dempsey's 77th-minute goal.

It was the Sounders' fourth victory in a row in all competitions against Portland.