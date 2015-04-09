MLS: Vancouver 2 Columbus Crew 2

While Vancouver's winning streak was ended, they stretched their unbeaten run to five matches as they twice eroded a deficit.

Crew's right-sided forward Kei Kamara scored both of their goals to earn them a point, taking Columbus' points tally to four in as many games.

Kamara opened the scoring at BC Place Stadium with a resounding finish, following up his own pass to Ethan Finlay - which fell into empty space in the penalty area, allowing Kamara to charge in and lash home in the 24th minute.

Whitecaps striker Octavio Rivero scored his fifth goal of the season, equalising in the 31st minute after controlling a throw-in and netting with his right boot.

Kamara's second required much less power than his first, the Sierra Leone international poking a side foot into the Vancouver net - having wrong-footed Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted.

But the hosts would respond again, Darren Mattocks equalising in the 64th minute - finishing from a neat lay-off from Kekuta Manneh on the left side of the area.