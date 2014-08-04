MLS Wrap: Dynamo claim breakthrough win

Houston had not won since edging out Los Angeles Galaxy in mid-May, losing six times in an eight-game run, but ended their winless run at home with Bruin's late goal seeing them past DC United 1-0.

Bruin registered his eighth goal of the season, chasing down a hopeful long ball forward and putting on enough pressure for Omar Cummings to gain possession and square the ball for Dynamo's big striker, who finished from inside the six-yard box.

Houston dominated the match, taking 20 shots to seven at BBVA Compass Stadium, but had to wait until the 91st minute to break down the visitors' defence.

The result ended DC's winning streak at four games, meaning they failed to leapfrog Sporting Kansas City to the top of the Eastern Conference.

DC (37 points) remain second, two adrift of Sporting, while Houston rose to eighth in the East's standings with 22 points, just ahead of Chicago Fire on games won.

In the Western Conference, FC Dallas won 1-0 at Chivas USA with Tesho Akindele tapping in Fabian Castillo's cross for his third goal in the past four MLS matches.

Akindele scored in the 49th minute, continuing his strong start with Dallas, who he only joined in January.

Dallas (33 points) sit fourth in the West's standings, just adrift of the Galaxy on goal difference, while Chivas (23) remain bottom of the table after their 10th loss of the season.