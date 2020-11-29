Mngqithi applauds Stellenbosch for Ngcongca tribute

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi applauded Stellenbosch FC for partaking them in celebrating the late Anele Ngcongca before and during the game.

The Tshwane giants walked away with all three points after cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Stellebosch FC in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

Sundowns moved back to the top of the league standings through goals from Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

'The good thing about both boys are very positive and easy to comprehend in tactical situations, whenever you want to use them in a certain way they are there and they worked very hard both defensively and offensively in our pressing moments,' Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the game.

'But you know the quality that Kermit will present you with it in terms of scoring goals, but the good thing I like more from Kemit and Peter is that in as much as they are scoring goals even ‘Mshishi’ in that space they are also prepared to share with others because Kermit could’ve easily decided to take a shot there but he decided to lay it back for ‘Mshishi’.

'The same thing happened last week Kermit played almost the same ball for ‘Mshishi’ on the inside and Peter Shalulile played two balls for ‘Mshishi’ and that atmosphere of brother is more important where in as much as we are all on the race but we make sure we play as a team and play for one another because this is a marathon and we’ve just completed the five kilometre out of the 30 kilometre we still have so when everybody works what we’re trying to achieve. We’re all encouraged.

'But I also want to thank the coaches that I worked with, I believe all of them are working very hard the support staff, the backroom staff, the management on the other side. Everybody has really been pulling their weight to make sure that the team is successful and stable and we’re hopeful that we can continue like this. Our conditioning department has done a very good job, we’re finishing games very strong and they’re a very impact in that regard.'

The Sundowns coach went on to thanks Stellies for joining them in celebrating to pay homage to Ngcongca.

'I just want to thank Stellenbosch in support of our celebration for Anele’s life. We really appreciate it. It is not easy for them and their sponsors to allow themselves a shirt with Anele, he added.

'But they did with open arms and we really appreciate it as Sundowns because it is very important for us to celebrate the life of Anele because this is a legend that has done well for this country-50 caps in the national team and so many trophies for Sundowns, the Champions League performances for Genk. He really deserves the respect that the club is giving him.'