Mngqithi: We were not decisive enough

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi felt his side were not decisive enough now the final third but is happy to walk away with a point against SuperSport United.

Sundowns maintained their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership after playing out to a goalless draw with cross town rivals SuperSport.

The draw against Matsatsantsa sees the Brazilians remind joint top of the league with 25 points with Swallows FC.

Mngqithi laments his sides missed chances but felt the game went according to their strategy.

‘The game panned out the way we expected, we knew they would come out and play a low block, we played against a well-drilled team, defensively they were good,’ Mngqithi told his club’s official website.

‘We did get chances, Mshishi, Gaston and Mvala but we could not take our chances. We played against a team that has scored in all their games and coming out with a clean sheet against them was a plus for us. We did a lot of good things but we were not decisive enough.’

The Sundowns mentor went on to stress the importance of Mothobi Mvala in the squad.

‘Mothobi is a fighter and when you come into a game against SuperSport, Pirates and Jwaneng you need him as those teams are strong on set-pieces,’ he added.

‘In your choice of midfielders, you need to add someone who will assist in set pieces. He has been scoring goals for us, his passing has improved, he is also a leader in the team. Today he contributed very well, he works very hard and that is an element that he excels in.’