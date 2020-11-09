Modiba: The DSTV Premiership title is my main goal

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Aubrey Modiba says his main goal is to win the DStv Premiership with the reigning champions.

The 25-year-old joined the Brazilians from cross-town rivals SuperSport United after signing a five-year contract with the club.

Modiba is one of the most versatile players in the South Africa as he can play as a left-back, left-winger, or in the attacking role in the middle of the field.

The Bafana Bafana international made his Masandawana debut in the MTN 8 clash against Bloemfontein Celtic and was on the bench when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the opening game of the DSTV Premiership.

The Bafana Bafana international has since shared his thoughts on his new journey and stated that ‘the environment at the club is perfect, my welcoming was very warm, and the guys made sure I felt at home. From the first day, I have been enjoying myself and getting to know how Sundowns play,’ Modiba told his club’s official website.

‘I don’t have a specific position, anywhere the coach needs me I will perform my best for the team as it is not about me but about the club at the end of the day. Being able to play many positions also gives the coach options and I can adapt very well to any position.

‘My goal is to do well and win trophies like the team did last season, also win the DSTV Premiership which is the main goal. I want us to do well in the CAF Competition because a team like Sundowns is used to winning in this competition.’