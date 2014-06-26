Modric and Rakitic slammed by Kranjcar

Croatia were drawn into the tough Group A for the showpiece alongside Cameroon, Mexico and hosts Brazil, but defeats to the latter two ultimately saw Niko Kovac's men head home early.

Rakitic and Modric came into the tournament on the back of excellent seasons with their clubs, as the former captained Sevilla to UEFA Europa League glory, while the former Tottenham star won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Croatia had been tipped by some to cause something of an upset in Brazil, but as their star duo failed to shine, they fell at the first hurdle.

And Kranjcar, who coached Croatia to the 2006 World Cup, has publically criticised both Rakitic and Modric, before suggesting that his own son Niko Kranjcar should have been called up.

He told 24 Sata: "And the big question (as to why they did not star) is why not? They carried their teams to the titles in the Champions League and the Europa League, and in the national team they are invisible.

"Kovacic was supposed to mark this championship as well. It's too bad that we were unable to achieve more.

"I know you'll again make a fuss about nepotism, but I can't hold back. No one has mentioned that this team lacks a Niko Kranjcar. He is essential in this team and no one mentioned that."