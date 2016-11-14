Modric back with Madrid and ready for derby

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has returned to the Spanish capital and pledged to be fit for next weekend's derby against Atletico.

Modric completed 45 minutes for Croatia in the 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Iceland on Saturday but will not take part in his country's friendly with Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane suggested earlier this month Croatia should not call up the 31-year-old in light of his recent recovery from a knee complaint but he appears to have suffered no ill-effects.

"I'm fine, I'm ready for the derby," Modric said, as quoted by Diario AS.

Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic has also returned from Croatia duty.