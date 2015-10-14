Modric eyes return against PSG

Luka Modric hopes to be fit for Real Madrid's Champions League trip to face Paris Saint-Germain next week.

The 30-year-old was forced to sit out Croatia's pivotal Euro 2016 qualifying win over Malta on Tuesday as a result of a groin injury picked up in the victory against Bulgaria.

Modric says he does not expect to be ready for the Liga encounter with Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday but he is confident he will be ready to travel to face the French champions on October 21.

"I can't play," he told AS when asked if he would be fit for Levante. "Hopefully I'll be there to play against PSG."

Modric had travelled with the Croatia squad for the 1-0 win over Malta despite being unavailable for selection.

Ivan Perisic's first-half goal was enough for them to snatch an automatic qualifying spot away from Norway, who were beaten 2-1 by group winners Italy.

Modric has made nine appearances in all competitions under Rafael Benitez so far this season.