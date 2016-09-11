Modric glad to see Ronaldo back

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was delighted to see Cristiano Ronaldo return and believes his star team-mate will only get better.

Ronaldo made his return from a knee injury and needed just six minutes to score in Madrid's 5-2 LaLiga win over Osasuna on Saturday. Modric, who also got on the scoresheet, praised the Portugal captain and is thrilled to see him back in Zinedine Zidane's team.

"The fact that he's back means a lot to us," the Croatia star told the club's website."He's a great player and his presence and leadership out on the pitch are very important. I'm sure that with every game he plays, he'll get stronger.

"Today he got his name on the scoresheet and played very well. In my eyes, Cristiano is the best player in the world, although I don't like to compare and we should just enjoy watching him and [Lionel] Messi."

The win maintained Madrid's perfect record in the league as they moved two points clear at the top following Barcelona's shock loss to Deportivo Alaves.

Modric is pleased with the quality in Madrid's squad, lauding their depth as they eye a first league title since 2012.

"We've got an impressive squad. In every position we've got two or three players and we're very happy with that," he said. "We just have to keep working hard and improving game by game."