Modric: Real Madrid do not fear Juventus

The Spanish giants have racked up three straight victories in Group B, including a 2-1 triumph over Antonio Conte's men at the Bernabeu on October 23.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have also secured back-to-back victories in La Liga, scoring 10 goals in the process, and Modric believes the squad are ready for what lies ahead at the Juventus Stadium.

Speaking to Real's official website, he said: "We are not afraid of Juventus. They are a great team that we respect, but we are not afraid of them.

"They have a great squad with great players, and when you play big matches like this you want the best players from the other team to play against you.

"I want to play my best and help my team to win all of the matches and trophies possible.

"I prepare for Champions League matches in the usual way, the same as for a league match. There is not much difference between getting ready for one or the other."

Madrid can secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages if they win Tuesday's encounter.