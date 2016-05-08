Modric ruled out of Real Madrid's clash with Valencia

Luka Modric has been ruled out of Real Madrid's clash with Valencia due to a muscle problem.

Madrid head into Sunday's meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu just one point adrift of La Liga's top two Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but must face Pako Ayestaran's team shorn of several first-team regulars.

Midfielder Modric joins the likes of Gareth Bale, Casemiro and Keylor Navas on the sidelines, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have also struggled with minor injury complaints in recent weeks.

A short club statement released just a few hours before Sunday's match read: "Luka Modric will not play against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The midfielder is out of the squad as a precaution, due to slight muscular discomfort."

Coach Zinedine Zidane will hope Modric recovers quickly, with Madrid's Liga campaign finishing at Deportivo La Coruna next weekend, before the Champions League final against city rivals Atletico on May 28.