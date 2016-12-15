Modric wants FIFA's video referee system scrapped

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric hopes that FIFA's video replay technology will be scrapped after the Club World Cup.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, which allows match officials to examine replays of potentially decisive incidents, is being tested in the finals in Japan this week.

The technology was used successfully for the first time on Wednesday to award a penalty to Kashima Antlers in their semi-final win over Atletico Nacional, after Orlando Berrio tripped Daigo Nishi out of sight of the referee.

There was controversy at the end of Madrid's 2-0 victory over Club America, however, when Cristiano Ronaldo's goal - his 500th at club level - appeared to have been disallowed for offside after a VAR referral before it was eventually, and correctly, allowed to stand by referee Enrique Caceres.

Modric, named as the official player of the match, cast doubt on the suitability of the system after the game, telling a media conference: "It's a new idea. To be honest, I don't like it.

"I think it creates a lot of confusion and I hope the rule doesn't continue because, for me, it's not football.

"We have to focus on our game but the first impression is not good."

Ronaldo's goal came in the dying seconds of second-half istoppage time after Karim Benzema had put Madrid ahead just before the interval.

Modric was pleased with Madrid's controlled performance after they struggled to find fluency in the opening stages.

"We're happy with the result and with the game, aside from the first 25 minutes," he said. "We were a bit sloppy at the start but once we got some rhythm we played well, we created chances and scored the two goals.

"We won and the important thing is that we're in the final."