Moha makes Stoke move

Stoke City have completed the signing of teenage forward Moha El Ouriachi from Barcelona.

The 19-year-old moves to the Britannia Stadium after opting to reject a new contract from the Spanish and European champions.

Moha, who did not make a first-team appearance at Camp Nou, has followed in the footsteps of Bojan Krkic and Marc Muniesa, who both joined Stoke from Barca.

"He's excited about joining a Premier League club, especially one that already has two former Barcelona players in their squad," chief executive Tony Scholes told Stoke's official website.

"Moha has seen the progress made by Bojan and Marc and wants to try and do likewise."

Stoke have been busy bolstering their squad during the close-season with the likes of Glen Johnson, Joselu and Marco van Ginkel all moving to the Premier League club.

Moha could feature for Stoke in their Asia Trophy pre-season fixture against Everton later on Wednesday.