Mohamed El Makrini fit for Killie

Mohamed El Makrini has shrugged off a knock ahead of Kilmarnock’s Ladbrokes Premiership game against St Mirren on Saturday.

The midfielder was replaced in last week’s 2-1 win over Livingston but has recovered for the visit of the Lions.

Striker Osman Sow remains out with an ankle complaint.

St Mirren midfielder Kyle McAllister is rated “touch and go” by manager Jim Goodwin.

The winger has missed the last two matches with a back problem.

Forward Cody Cooke is closing in on a comeback after a knee injury but is not expected to be involved.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Del Fabro, Findlay, Bruce, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, Broadfoot, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Lyness, McAllister.