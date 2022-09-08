Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ibrahima Diallo available for Southampton
Southampton expect to have Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ibrahima Diallo available for the Premier League match against Brentford.
There had been illness within the Saints squad this week, but midfielders Elyounoussi and Diallo have both been able to return to training. Deadline-day recruit Duje Caleta-Car could also come into the squad for the first time.
Romeo Lavia (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (knee) continue their own recovery, while winger Nathan Redmond has joined Turkish outfit Besiktas.
Sergi Canos is back in contention for Brentford’s trip to the south coast.
Canos has not featured this season due to a thigh issue but returned to training this week.
Bees boss Thomas Frank remains without Ethan Pinnock (knee) and Christian Norgaard (Achilles) for the St Mary’s clash.
Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Armstrong, Adams, McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Larios, Maitland-Niles, Armstrong, Djenepo, Mara, Edozie.
Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Hickey, Jorgensen, Mee, Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Toney, Mbeumo, Strakosha, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Canos, Sorensen, Roerslev, Jansson, Ajer.
