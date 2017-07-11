Mohamed Salah's Liverpool debut delayed by work permit issue

Mohamed Salah must wait to make his Liverpool debut as he has yet to receive his work permit.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Salah, who joined from Roma in a €42million move last month, is unavailable when Liverpool visit Tranmere Rovers to start their pre-season campaign on Wednesday.

Egypt international Salah will have to leave the United Kingdom and then return to be able to complete the required paperwork.

"Mo Salah is here in training but cannot play because of the rules, so that's what we have to accept," Klopp told the Liverpool website.

"We will try to get the working permission or the visa, I'm not sure what it is we need to get, but we have to go to Paris and leave him there for a day or two and then he'll come back. We are hopeful he can play soon."

There was better news for Liverpool on Tuesday as midfielders Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho both returned to the club for pre-season training.