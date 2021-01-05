Mokoena joins CT City's coaching staff

Cape Town City have announced the appointment of former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena as assistant coach to Jan Olde Riekerink.

South Africa’s most-capped player comes in to replace Vasili Manousakis, who is reportedly set to join Benni McCarthy at AmaZulu.

‘The club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Aaron Mokoena as Cape Town City Football Club assistant coach. The most capped player in South African history, officially a Citizen. Welcome Mbazo,’ City announced on their official Twitter page.

Mokoena will now reunited with Riekerink, who he played under during his time with Ajax Amsterdam.

‘I always felt that Cape Town is like Europe and I have been in Europe for half of my life,’ Mokoena told Cape Town City’s media.

‘I am from the dusty streets. I played armature football in Boipatong. I am the most capped footballer in the history South African football. It’s not easy to play abroad. One thing that is frustrating in Europe is not to play. That’s why we find a lot of South African players coming back home.

‘I would love to guide them. Coming to join such a massive club, the relationship that I had with my ex-coach Jan Olde Riekerink in the days at Ajax Amsterdam makes me already feel at home.’