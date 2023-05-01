Quiz! Can you name the 20 clubs with the most points in the league since 1888?

Two minutes on the clock, 20 clubs to guess.

Of course, eras change. Everything is temporary and the teams who were good decades ago were never going to be top forever.

That's the great thing about football. Despite Bayern Munich's dominance of 10 titles in a row over in Germany, it's an era that will eventually give way for someone else to be top one day (we hope).

And it's never truer than in English football. The national sport has been defined by certain clubs over years, even decades of winning runs – but nothing is eternal.

We've listed out the top 20 teams in the all-time table – that stretches as far back as 1888, when the Football League was founded. Just tell us who'd make the Premier League if it was decided by points in the past 130-odd years.

