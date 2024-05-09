Thomas Tuchel reveals the truth behind Harry Kane's substitution during Real Madrid clash - and it's a worry for Euro 2024

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has detailed why he chose to substitute Harry Kane against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Spurs forward was replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with just five minutes left to go before Joselu struck twice to flip the scoreline on its head.

Bayern were also left bewildered after the offside flag was seemingly prematurely raised inside the dying minutes, as Noussair Mazraoui teed up Matthijs de Ligt, only for the goal to be controversially chalked off.

WATCH | How Bayern Munich Secured Harry Kane Transfer From Tottenham Hotspur

With many fans bewildered given Kane's late withdrawal, Tuchel provided detailed reasoning for his substitution at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Kane was having back problems. It was no longer possible," Tuchel told TNT Sports.

"We started with a front four and all four had to go out with injury or cramp. The front four all said they had to go."

"It hurts. It’ll take a while to recover, but on the one hand it’s a loss where we left it all out on the pitch.

"Of course, it’s tough to accept. It’s part of reality. No regrets. But on the other, there were too many injuries, a few too many substitutions, too many cramps."

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Left to dissect the decision made by the former Chelsea boss in the aftermath, Owen Hargreaves couldn't believe that with just a few minutes to go in a tightly-contested affair, Kane was the player chosen to be sacrificed.

"I'll tell you what was unexpected, Harry Kane going off the pitch. That's one of the biggest subs I've ever seen in a game of football of that magnitude," he said.

"To take off a guy that's scored 44 goals, who is the most durable player pretty much anywhere and you bring on another striker in Choupo-Moting. Maybe he wanted height for corners, I don't know.

"You cannot take him off. There's five minutes left in the game, there's ten minutes of extra-time, 15 minutes. I said to Scholesy straight away, they're going to score."

Former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes also agreed with the opinions of Hargreaves, admitting he was left confused at the tactics deployed by Tuchel.

"I thought Tuchel’s substitutions were strange. Kane was strange. Even if they get one goal, there’s still extra-time, and penalties to come as well, you know how strong he is.

"Kim was the stranger one. I thought they looked quite comfortable in the game up until that point. They go to three at the back. Kim coming off last week was a disaster for him and again he looked a little bit all over the place."

