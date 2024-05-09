Manchester United get the green-light to finally seal deal for Barcelona star: report

By
published

Manchester United could be in position to benefit from a potential Barcelona exodus

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

Could this be the summer that Manchester United finally get their hands on Frenkie de Jong?

The Dutchman has been a long-time target of the Old Trafford side, with the Red Devils reportedly agreeing the framework of a £70million deal with Barcelona for the midfielder. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.