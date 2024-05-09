Manchester United get the green-light to finally seal deal for Barcelona star: report

Could this be the summer that Manchester United finally get their hands on Frenkie de Jong?

The Dutchman has been a long-time target of the Old Trafford side, with the Red Devils reportedly agreeing the framework of a £70million deal with Barcelona for the midfielder.

That would end up falling through as De Jong declined the move as he chose to stay with Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona (Image credit: PA Images)

Reports emerged again last summer, with De Jong’s compatriot Erik ten Hag, who worked with the 26-year-old at Ajax, installing the playmaker as his primary target.

While nothing came of this interest last year, the Red Devils could be handed the green-light to go in again for the Netherlands international ahead of what could be a busy summer of transfer movement in Catalonia.

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, there are question marks over the future of no less than 17 Barcelona players this summer.

De Jong is one of these players and could be set for the Barca exit door, should a suitable offer arrive.

Manchester United minority owner Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This summer’s transfer window will be the first since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team took over the running of the club’s football operations, following the billionaire’s minority purchase of the club earlier this year.

A busy window is expected as the club look to rebuild following another disappointing Premier League campaign, with the club currently sitting eighth in the table with just three matches remaining.

The report also adds that the likes of Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Oriol Romeu could also be set to leave this summer, should the right offers come in.

