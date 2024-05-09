Manchester United: Relegation-threatened manager sensationally tipped to replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is again facing real questions over his future.

The Dutchman has seen his Red Devils' side win just two of their last eight games in all competitions, which included a damning 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

With 12 first-team players currently sidelined and therefore unavailable for selection, Ten Hag is baring the weight of his team's poor performances and questions are again starting to creep in regarding his tenure at Old Trafford.

WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

With the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate recently linked with replacing him this summer, another shock name has been thrown into the hat.

According to popular Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, Everton boss Sean Dyche would be the perfect fit to solve Man Utd's woes as of late.

The Toffees have been dealt huge blows in terms of bidding to stay in the top flight this term, given their points deductions relating to Premier League Profit and Sustainability ruling breaches.

Behind only Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, however in terms of goals conceded, Everton have the fourth-best defence in the Premier League and Tyler says Dyche is wholly responsible for that impressive feat.

“I’ve said Sean Dyche should be considered by Manchester United,” Tyler said on the Joy of Football podcast. “Gareth Southgate is being considered by Manchester United, we believe.

“And Sean maybe as well, because it is a fresh point of view and they need some freshness, they need a different point of view, a different sense of purpose.

“And maybe if you were sitting around a table with all those new influences at Manchester United, you could make the point and make the case that actually what you do need is something a bit closer to home.

“It was tough for David Moyes because it’s straight on the back of Fergie. It’s a terribly difficult job to follow. And since then, obviously, people have come and gone without… have Manchester United lost that DNA that they had?

“I would suggest probably they have, so maybe somebody who’s grown up in the country where Manchester United have had all those years of success and looked upon with reverence by so many people, that maybe that’s the way forward. But you have people that are way above my pay grade.”

