Manchester United welcome back two huge names ahead of weekend clash with Arsenal

Manchester United's squad has been severally bolstered thanks to the return of two recently-absent stars.

Erik ten Hag's side have suffered all season with setbacks and injured personnel, with Jonny Evans and Casemiro forced to partner each other during the recent 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace.

With Arsenal next up in the Premier League this weekend, the Red Devils have, however, welcomed back two huge names to their squad.

Pictured training at Carrington this afternoon, Man Utd welcomed back Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez to the fold.

Photographed involved with team training, Martinez has been out of action the longest after he was injured in a 1-1 draw at Brentford in March.

Having only made 11 appearances all season due to injury, it remains to be seen whether the Argentine is fit enough to face the Gunners on Sunday.

Elsewhere, England international Rashford was hurt in the FA Cup semi-final win against Coventry City and is eyeing a landmark 400th club appearance upon his return.

Manager Ten Hag is expected to make a full announcement on his returning players when he faces the media on Friday at 13:30 BST.

Lisandro Martínez in action for Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martinez has long been hailed as one of the club's best defensive options but Man Utd have had to deal without him for large parts of the season.

Fellow defenders Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Victor Lindelof all remained sidelined.

Ten Hag has also recently admitted that injuries have played a huge part in his side not being able to build momentum on the pitch this season.

"We've now played 47 games and we had 30 combinations in the back four," he recently told Sky Sports.

"They weren't from choices you make, they were forced choices because the players were injured...anyone with even a little bit of knowledge about football, they will know it will have a huge impact.

"Then Casemiro was injured for a long period. We had so many issues in the team that you can't always play the way you want to play.

"But the fans want to see a successful team, a team that's winning. What we always try to do, and it's a compliment to the team, in every game, they went for it and they had a spirit."

