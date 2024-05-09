Manchester United to hijack 'advanced talks' for defender - sparking fury from rivals: report

Manchester United’s search for a new centre-back this summer could see them leverage an existing relationship to usurp Newcastle United in the race for an in-demand Premier League defender.

Central defence is set to be a key area that the Red Devils move to address this summer, with the team’s frailties at the position evident again on Monday evening, when Crystal Palace cruised to a 4-0 win over Erik ten Hag’s team at Selhurst Park.

A combination of injuries, lack of depth, poor individual performances and tactical failures are behind the Red Devils’ poor defensive displays this season, with big changes at the back expected in the summer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

The upcoming transfer window will be the first opportunity that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team have to address these squad issues, with Raphael Varane set to leave as his reported £340,000-a-week contract comes to an end.

Jonny Evans’ deal is also due up at the end of the season, while ESPN report that the club are open to offers for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, although only one of that pair is expected to leave.

New additions at the back are a must then, and the club are likely to sign more than one centre-back this summer. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this season, with Everton’s perilous financial position meaning a sale is likely.

Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ESPN report adds that Manchester United are also in for Tosin Adarabioyo, who will be leaving Fulham as a free agent this summer.

The 26-year-old has a number of Premier League interested in him, with Newcastle said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with the centre-back earlier this month, as per Teamtalk.

But Manchester United’s prospects of landing the former England youth international could be boosted by the arrival of Jason Wilcox as the club’s new technical director.

New Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wilcox was part of the Manchester City youth team set-up when Adarabioyo was coming the team’s youth ranks and the former Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United winger could leverage this relationship to pip the Magpies to the signing of the 6ft 5in defender.

Newcastle have already had difficulty dealing with Manchester United in recent months with director Dan Ashworth put on gardening leave at St. James' Park when the Red Devils looked to appoint him.

