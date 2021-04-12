Mokwena - 'Preparing for Chippa is very very difficult'

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says they are driven to dig deep to claim maximum points and return to winning ways against Chippa United on Monday.

The Brazilians suffered their first defeat in the Caf Champions League group stages after falling to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of CR Belouizdad at Loftus Versfeld Stadium over the weekend.

Sundowns still managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition, despite conceding a defeat in their final Group B encounter.

Mokwena has now urged his side not to dwell on the previous game on focus on improving turning their fortunes around in the next match.

'We haven’t felt like this in a long time, the mood is somber but it’s okay this is how we have to test our resolve and mental fortitude,' Mokwena told his club's official website.

'It’s not in failing how you are tested, it’s about how you react after the failure and how quickly you get up and that’s what we’ve got to do.'

The Brazilians will now turn their focus to their upcoming DStv Premiership fixture against Chippa United at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Monday, with kick off set for 3pm.

'Preparing for Chippa is very very difficult at this point in time because of the change in leadership and the change in technical direction,' he added.

'We don’t know much about [their coach], but the reality is we still have a responsibility to do our work.

'When you have lost a match you are driven to dig even deeper and make sure you leave no stone unturned and that’s where we are with regards to Chippa. We have a short turnover period and a lot of work to be done.

'You have to put in the hours, when you create that work ethic you create the culture within the club that is heavily reliant on work, and that’s where we are now.'