Molby urges Liverpool to worsen Mourinho's woes

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby believes Jurgen Klopp's men are ready to worsen Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho's situation when the sides lock horns in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Portuguese manager's position has come under fire following Chelsea's disappointing start to the season, with the reigning champions languishing in 15th position, and Molby hopes his former team can add more salt to Mourinho's wounds at the weekend.

"I think Jose Mourinho is in deep, deep trouble," Molby told the Liverpool Echo.

"I was at Upton Park last Saturday and the way that unravelled was quite incredible.

"We thought they're slowly going to start picking points up, but right in front of everyone it’s come off the rails again.

"They’ve lost their last two if you include the penalty shootout [in the League Cup against Stoke City] and Mourinho is under pressure. I don't believe he's lost the dressing room but as a team they're way off their best.

"It doesn't mean it’s a 'gimme' for Liverpool because they've still got a lot of good players, but if we can be positive, be brave and play our own game then there's an opportunity.

"Chelsea's weakness is without the ball so you have to ask questions of them and force their midfield players back and make them do things they don't want to do and put some pressure on that back four that looks totally out of position."