Moment of truth for Real Madrid - Danilo

Real Madrid defender Danilo says they cannot afford to slip up as they chase La Liga and Champions League glory.

Zinedine Zidane's men beat Athletic Bilbao 4-2 on Saturday to keep their Liga title dreams alive, while they meet Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Danilo was pleased with the Athletic result and he is determined to keep their good run of form going in the remainder of the season.

"We are working a lot during the week and now is the moment of truth in the season," Danilo told Madrid's official website.

"We're strong and ready to win. For us nothing is impossible and we'll keep working with our eyes on the first place in La Liga.

"I'm happy with the win over Athletic. We've worked hard and kept our concentration, that's the important thing and the goals came."

Danilo also had his say on Raphael Varane's dismissal against Athletic and felt the referee made the wrong call to show the Frenchman a second yellow card.

"The referee can make a mistake. I don't think it was a foul," he added.

"The important thing is that the group is with Varane and we're together."