Monaco 1 Bordeaux 2: Rame's side end winless streak

Bordeaux recorded their first Ligue 1 win in six matches as a pair of set-piece goals proved enough to clinch a 2-1 result away at second-placed Monaco on Friday.

New manager Ulrich Rame - who took over the job from Willy Sagnol on March 14 - picked up his first win since taking charge, with the three points also moving Bordeaux away from the relegation places.

The visitors broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time when a corner was unwittingly flicked on by a Monaco defender to the unmarked Thomas Toure, who thumped a half-volley into the roof of the net from close range.

Bordeaux doubled their advantage 11 minutes after the break from another corner, the home side allowing the ball to get through to the back post where the waiting Adam Ounas steered home with his left foot.

Monaco avoided drawing a blank at home for the first time in 14 league matches when Bordeaux defender Frederic Guilbert deflected the ball into his own net just before the final whistle.