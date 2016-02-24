Monaco hit out at 'grotesque' Coupe de France scheduling

Monaco have blasted the decision to hold a Coupe de France quarter-final tie between Granville and Marseille at Caen's Stade Michel d'Ornano a day before they play there in Ligue 1.

Fifth-tier Granville have enjoyed a stunning run to the last eight of the competition and will look to pull off a huge shock by defeating 10-time winners Marseille on March 3.

The game has been switched from Granville's tiny Stade Louis-Dior to the home stadium of Caen, who host Monaco in the league 24 hours later.

A statement on Monaco's website read: "AS Monaco wish to express their displeasure following the scheduling of the quarter-final of the Coupe de France between Granville and Marseille to the day before our league match on the same pitch against Caen.

"We cannot understand it as the pitch at Stade d'Ornano already appeared in poor condition in the last game against Rennes.

"Such a series of meetings in less than 24 hours on the same ground in winter, and with the possibility of extra-time, would be catastrophic for the spectacle of the game and would be a reckless risk to the health of the players.

"AS Monaco hope the authorities will realise this grotesque situation and take the necessary measures at a time when French football claims to improve its competitiveness and attractiveness."