Monaco lacked intelligence, says frustrated Falcao
Monaco should have killed the match long before Manchester City's dramatic late comeback, says Radamel Falcao.
Radamel Falcao felt Monaco lacked intelligence during their thrilling 5-3 Champions League defeat at the hands of Manchester City.
The striker had an eventful night on Tuesday, scoring twice – including a brilliant chip – but also seeing his second-half penalty saved by Willy Caballero.
Despite his miss from 12 yards, Monaco were 3-2 ahead before City scored three times in the final 19 minutes to claim the advantage.
And Falcao felt Monaco did not handle the closing stages of the last-16 tie well.
"It was a great disappointment, but we did not know how to kill the game," he told reporters after the match.
"Maybe we lacked a bit of intelligence. Coming up against players like that, they are unforgiving."
But Falcao is not giving up on a place in the quarter-finals ahead of next month's second leg.
He said: "It is still open for the return leg – nothing is finished. We believe we can do better at home and win."
Falcao, 31, now has 24 goals from 29 matches across all competitions this season.
