Monaco reject PSG approach for Kurzawa

Paris Saint-Germain have had a bid rejected for defender Layvin Kurzawa, Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has confirmed.

Kurzawa has been widely linked with a move away from the Stade Louis II, with PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City credited with an interest in the left-back.

Reports in the French media had previously claimed Monaco had turned down an approach from the Ligue 1 champions.

There has also been talk that the club could be forced to sell Kurzawa if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage. Monaco trail Valencia 3-1 from the first leg of their play-off tie.

Asked about the speculation, Vasilyev said, in quotes reported by L'Equipe: "We have, for now, rejected PSG's offer.

"It is true that there is still ongoing contact [between the two clubs]. However, it is also true that there are several clubs fixed on Layvin.

"I cannot tell you what is going to happen before August 31. But I have said that, economically, we do not need to make transfers.

"The books are balanced and I have provisioned for not playing in the European Cup in the budget. So, [Kurzawa's future] is not related at all to the result against Valencia.

"I have always said, though, if we receive a great offer and if the player wants to leave, then we will think about it."