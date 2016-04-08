Monaco vice-president: It would be stupid to change manager

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has denied rumours that Leonardo Jardim will be replaced as the club's manager next season.

The Portuguese has guided Monaco to second in Ligue 1, but there has been talk of a change at the helm, with Nice coach Claude Puel reportedly meeting with the board.

However, Vasilyev has rejected the idea that Jardim could depart, insisting that Puel is not an option.

"I do not know who, from us, had lunch with Claude Puel and if it is true," he told L'Equipe.

"But it was not me and, at Monaco, only the president and I have the power.

"We are very happy with Jardim, he has a three-year contract and he will be our manager next season."

While Monaco have won just one of their last five matches, that victory was at the Parc des Princes, where they became the only visiting side to beat Paris Saint-Germain this season.

And Vasilyev added: "Where we finish in the table at the end of the season will not change anything.

"It would be stupid to change manager this summer. Where would be the sense in that?"

Meanwhile, the club have made midfielder Nabil Dirar available for selection again.

The 30-year-old was banned for eight games following an altercation with a referee in February, and then refused to accept a financial sanction imposed by the club.

However, Dirar has now apologised and could feature for Monaco at Lille on Sunday.