Monchengladbach director questions Odegaard's Madrid progress

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl believes Martin Odegaard's development has been hindered by his move to Real Madrid.

Teenage sensation Odegaard was heavily linked with Monchengladbach and a host of other leading European clubs before moving from Stromsgodset to Madrid in January 2015.

The Norway international became the youngest debutant in the Liga club's history at 16 years and 157 days old, appearing as a substitute on the final day of last season in a 7-3 win over Getafe.

Odegaard has been restricted to duty for Madrid's second-string Castilla team this term, amid a sense his progress has stalled.

Eberl believes the midfielder would already have Champions League experience under his belt had he opted to join Borussia.

"Sure, you could say what would Gladbach be able to do against the biggest clubs in Europe?," Eberl told Kicker.

"But I am convinced Odegaard would be a Bundesliga player in Gladbach.

"He would have played Champions League with us. At Real he has a hard time at the moment."