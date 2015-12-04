Monchengladbach must have a 'very good day' against Bayern - Schubert

Borussia Monchengladbach may be one of the form teams in the Bundesliga but coach Andre Schubert concedes they will have to have a "very good day" if they are to get anything against runaway leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Schubert has presided over just one defeat in 14 games in all competitions since taking over from Lucien Favre - initially on a caretaker basis - at Borussia-Park.

Their impressive run has seen them climb to fourth in the table but they are still 17 points adrift of Bayern, who have dropped just two points in 14 games.

Pep Guardiola's side appear a class above the rest in Germany and Schubert knows facing Bayern is the ultimate test.

He told a media conference: "We will try with all our capabilities. That means having a good defence, but also creating some chances for ourselves. That's the task. That's the way we want to play on Saturday.

"Then we will see what Bayern allow us to do. We have seen this season that if they are concentrated, they can score many goals even against high-level clubs like Wolfsburg and Dortmund.

"We have to reach our limit to hold them up. We have to have a very good day to be able to annoy Bayern."

Schubert has been baffled by the criticism levelled at some of the teams to have been beaten by the defending champions this season.

He added: "I find it interesting to follow how some teams thought about a match-plan against Bayern. After the match my colleague from Hertha Berlin [Pal Dardai] had to face questions. How could they play so defensively and so destructively? This is hard to comprehend.

"If you play offensively, and Bayern score eight, they tell you 'oh that was so naive, they surrendered from the start'. If you try to play as well as possible, which Berlin did to a certain extent, they say you were too subservient and destructive."