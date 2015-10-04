Monk content with Swansea point

Garry Monk felt Swansea City were back on form in Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

Andre Ayew's opener was cancelled out by Christian Eriksen before Harry Kane's own goal put the Welsh side back ahead.

Eriksen curled home a second fine free-kick to deprive Swansea of a first win in five, but Monk was pleased with what he saw.

"We wanted to get back on track and the players were excellent," he said.

"We have had a couple of performances below our standard, but we were back at it.

"You could see the passion, the desire to win that game was massive."

The draw leaves Swansea 11th in the table, with their last win having come against Manchester United in August.