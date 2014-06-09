Monk 'excited' by Swansea transfer targets

Monk penned a three-year deal with Swansea last month after guiding the club to Premier League safety following the departure of Michael Laudrup in February.

The 35-year-old has wasted little time in beginning the process of reshaping his squad since the end of the campaign, having already overseen a deal to sign goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Arsenal as well as the departures of a number of out-of-contract players.

And Monk has indicated that those moves are merely the start of a busy close-season of transfer activity at the Liberty Stadium.

"I am excited about what we may able to do this summer of course," he told the South Wales Evening Post.

"I know how I want to do it. I know what players I want and I know what to say to people.

"We are not going to get every deal done, but that's part of the process - that's the way it works.

"But I think we have already proved we can attract good players to the club by signing Lukasz Fabianski, and I am hopeful that we can get a few more."

Due to Monk's lack of gravitas in the game when compared to his predecessor, it has been suggested in some quarters that he may struggle to attract high-quality players to south Wales.

However, the former defender does not see that as a problem.

"The attraction for them is the Premier League and the way Swansea City are as a club," Monk added.

"We may not be a massive name, but football does the talking at the end of the day.

"I know the game inside out and it's up to me to show that I can get players to come here."