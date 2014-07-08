Monk hoping to make Swansea additions

The close-season has seen a busy period of transfer activity at the Liberty Stadium, with the likes of Lukasz Fabianski, Bafetimbi Gomis and Marvin Emnes all arriving in south Wales.

Added to that, captain Ashley Williams and long-serving midfielder Leon Britton have signed new deals as Swansea look to build on their 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

With the new campaign set to get under way in a little under six weeks, Monk is keen to bring in more new faces to further bolster his options.

"Hopefully I would like to get two or three more in just to add to the quality and the strength of the squad," he said.

For acquisitions to be made, however, Monk appreciates that some players will have to move in the opposite direction.

"Some will have to go the other way, but the situations will be dictated by what I come across in the next couple of weeks.

"It's important to hear what players think because there's no point me putting a lot of effort into someone who doesn't want to be here.

"At the moment I haven't had that situation. I've had a couple of chats with players who probably will be moving on if they're not getting games, but I always said I'd be honest and I have been so far.

"There are conversations I've got to have in the next couple of days. If I need to have them, I'll have them.

"You're dictated to by the constraints of the club. You can't have 30 or 40 pros all on a certain amount of money.

"It doesn't work like that - you have to balance the sheets."