Monk keen on permanent De Guzman deal

The Netherlands international netted twice in Swansea's 3-0 win over Norwich, and Monk knows the importance the loanee has on his side's success.

De Guzman, on loan at the Liberty Stadium for a second successive season, has scored four goals in the 2013-14 campaign but it is all-round performances that have most impressed Monk and he would like to see him remain at the club.

"He's a very good player," Monk said. "He suits the way we play, he can play in quite a few positions and is technically very good.

"You've seen what he offers to the team, and those are the sort of players you want at your club.

"For me he was our man of the match today, he epitomised everything that was good about us - his movement, his desire to get the ball back, and to get two goals.

"He was very good value, I thought he drove the team on.

"He enjoys it (here), hopefully that's an attraction (for him to stay). The fans like him very much, it would be an important signing for the club."