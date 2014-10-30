Monk to meet with referee boss Riley

The Swansea boss was initially irked by a soft penalty awarded against Angel Rangel for a foul on Victor Moses in his side's 2-1 defeat to Stoke City earlier this month but was cleared of any wrongdoing despite accusing the winger of cheating.

Monk was also angered by a red card for Federico Fernandez at Anfield in midweek for what looked an acceptable challenge on Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

With Swansea set to find out on Thursday if the red will be overturned on appeal, Monk confirmed he is to meet with Riley - general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

"I'm going to meet him face to face," he told a media conference.

"It's a discussion on some of the concerns I have had. I want to get feedback from him - just a general discussion.

"From our side it's to get refs' point of view. There's not any agenda, it's just to get points across."

The Football Association initially contacted Monk in relation to his post-match comments following the loss at the Britannia Stadium before ruling that he was to face no further action.

His comments attracted criticism from opposite number Mark Hughes at the time and Monk accepts he must tread more carefully in future interviews.

"The FA said to be wary of what I say when emotional after games in the letter," he continued.

"It's probably more words than expressions. I was controlled, I knew what I was saying but when you feel strongly... I stand by what I said.

"But I might have to think more carefully about the words I choose.

"I'm not relieved [to avoid punishment]. I spoke before and felt in my mind I spoke truth.

"I didn’t expect to be punished. I didn’t say anything out of turn. It's nice to see the FA thought that as well."