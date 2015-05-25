Monk negotiating new Swansea contract

Swansea City manager Garry Monk has said discussions are under way about his future at the club, with a new long-term contract set to be agreed in the "coming days".

Monk has enjoyed an outstanding first full season in charge at Liberty Stadium, guiding Swansea to their best-ever finish in the Premier League of eighth position, despite Sunday's 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

And the 36-year-old, who has been linked to rivals West Ham, expects to sign a new deal.

"I'm talking to the club about a new contract and those negotiations are well under way now," Monk said.

"Hopefully myself and the chairman [Huw Jenkins] and the club can have that sorted sooner rather than later.

"Negotiations take time. Obviously it's been difficult, it's been a very busy week preparing for everything and pre-season.

"But I'm sure that in the coming days it will all be sorted out."