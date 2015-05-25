Monk negotiating new Swansea contract
Garry Monk appears set to carry on in his role as manager of Swansea City.
Swansea City manager Garry Monk has said discussions are under way about his future at the club, with a new long-term contract set to be agreed in the "coming days".
Monk has enjoyed an outstanding first full season in charge at Liberty Stadium, guiding Swansea to their best-ever finish in the Premier League of eighth position, despite Sunday's 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.
And the 36-year-old, who has been linked to rivals West Ham, expects to sign a new deal.
"I'm talking to the club about a new contract and those negotiations are well under way now," Monk said.
"Hopefully myself and the chairman [Huw Jenkins] and the club can have that sorted sooner rather than later.
"Negotiations take time. Obviously it's been difficult, it's been a very busy week preparing for everything and pre-season.
"But I'm sure that in the coming days it will all be sorted out."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.