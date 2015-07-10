Monk signs new Swansea contract

Swansea City manager Garry Monk has signed a new three-year contract with the Liberty Stadium club.

The former defender took over from Michael Laudrup in February 2014 and guided his side to their highest Premier League finish last season.

"As a club we are pleased to agree the new contract with Garry," chairman Huw Jenkins told the club's official website. "It's deserved reward for the fantastic season we've just had and all Garry’s hard work, commitment and loyalty to our football club over many years.

"We also feel it is vital to have stability within our football club, especially with Garry going into such a big season where the reward for remaining within the Barclays Premier League is going to be greater than ever in terms of finance and global exposure."

Swansea posted a record points total of 56 to finish eighth in the top flight last term.

Monk, who joined Swansea as a player in 2004, had two years remaining on his existing deal.