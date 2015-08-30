Monk: Swansea are a Premier League force

Garry Monk described Swansea City as a "force" in the Premier League after watching his side come from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

After Juan Mata had put the visitors in front, Andre Ayew and Bafetimbi Gomis fired the Welsh club to a third consecutive 2-1 win over United.

The result maintains Swansea's unbeaten start to the season, as well as manager Garry Monk's 100 per cent record against opposite number Louis van Gaal.

"We enjoyed that," Monk told Sky Sports. "In the first 20 minutes United started really well... we found it difficult to get any rhythm in the game.

"But second half we were magnificent. We got some excellent goals. We had the best chances in the game.

"The players were so brave today and we were clinical when we needed to be.

"We went to a diamond in the second half and that helped us. We felt they were overloading us a little bit in the middle.

"I think that helped us because we ended up getting two quick-fire goals.

"We're a good team and we are a force in this league. When we're playing our best we can be unbelievable."