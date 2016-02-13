Montella demands something different from struggling Sampdoria

Vincenzo Montella says Sampdoria must show him something different as they continue to battle to preserve their Serie A status.

A run of two wins from their last 15 top-flight games has seen Sampdoria slump to 17th in the table - just five points above the drop zone.

Montella's side host Atalanta on Sunday and the former Roma boss has urged them to improve.

"I expect progress in terms of performance and result. The team is working hard and I think they just need a victory to feel more confident," the coach told a media conference.

"We have what it takes to find the right balance between attacking and defending. We lack experience and smarts in some cases, so that needs to be improved.

"I don't believe in bad luck.

"The team has to have the same attitude as me. The situations of the last few games were our own fault.

"We have to bring out something extra to emerge from this moment. It's a long psychological process that will also lay the foundations for the future."