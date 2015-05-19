Montella: Europa League not a sure thing

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella insisted UEFA Europa League qualification is not yet secured, despite their comprehensive win over Parma.

Gonzalo Rodriguez, Alberto Gilardino and Mohamed Salah were all on target as Fiorentina accounted for embattled Parma 3-0 in Serie A action on Monday.

Fiorentina (58) are fifth in the standings, which guarantees Europa League football next term, though Genoa (56) and Sampdoria (54) are within touching distance with two matches remaining.

"It's a step forward but it's not done," Montella said afterwards.

"We need more points, Genoa are behind us and we have to think about the league. We have to maintain this fifth place, which would be a good achievement.

"We need to win the next two games to get fifth and consolidate what we've done these last few years, the squad deserves it."

Montella also addressed his future post-game, having fallen out with the club's fans recently, and the former striker hinted he could walk away from Florence.

"I'll have to sit down and evaluate things with the club, so we can make plans together, with the same objectives," the 40-year-old added.

"If there's no future for me here then I'm fine at home. We'll see what plans and philosophies we have in common."

Fiorentina end their season with matches against Palermo and Chievo.