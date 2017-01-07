Montella 'fed up' of celebrating Milan's Supercoppa win

Vincenzo Montella says he is "fed up" of celebrating AC Milan's Supercoppa Italiana triumph and wants his players to refocus ahead of what he believes will be a crucial period of the season.

Montella's men came from a goal down to beat Juventus in a penalty shoot-out in Doha last month.

Serie A resumes this weekend with Milan pushing for Champions League football. Fifth-placed Milan are two points adrift of Napoli in third but welcome Cagliari to San Siro looking to avoid a third consecutive league game without a win.

And, speaking ahead of Sunday's contest, Montella said: "We are all happy and it's only right we remember those sensations of victory to help us achieve our next targets.

"Over the last 10 days we had such wonderful sensations, but as far as I'm concerned, I'm fed up of celebrating.

"It's always difficult to start the new year as concentration is lacking, but I see these lads focused on resuming where we left off.

"These two months will be decisive, they will tell us what we can achieve. It's important not to lose concentration."

Montella believes he has a balanced squad, but is keen to bolster his resources if the club can afford to do so.

"I think we've reached an important balance in terms of the group. Obviously, the staff and club cannot help but look to where we can improve the squad," he added.

"If we have such opportunities that fit our financial parameters, we'll be happy to take them. If not, then we'll be happy to remain as we are.

"The great thing about this club is that all decisions are shared and I feel truly involved. We will certainly have to do something in the market, if there is the possibility."