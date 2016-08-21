Montella: Milan must win back fans

Vincenzo Montella said AC Milan must win back the unwavering support of their fans and they took a step in the right direction after seeing off Torino in Sunday's season opener.

Carlos Bacca scored a hat-trick as Milan kicked off their Serie A season with a thrilling 3-2 win at home to Torino, in Montella's first league match in charge.

Milan were almost pegged back but for some last-gasp heroics from teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who saved Andrea Belotti's stoppage-time penalty.

After languishing in seventh last season, having finished 10th and eighth in the campaigns prior - which saw Clarence Seedorf and Filippo Inzaghi sacked - Montella, who felt the result was deserved, believes his team can get the supporters back on side.

"We must win back the fans, as they are not angry with this team or coach," Montella told Mediaset Premium.

"We are convinced we can get them on side and today they were close to the players right from the warm-up."

Montella added: "The beauty of football is that it's illogical. Today Donnarumma's save gave justice to everything we'd seen on the pitch beforehand.

"I am happy with the performance, we had 70 very good minutes. The squad was organised, commanding the play and creating four or five clear-cut opportunities in the first half.

"The lads have a lot of belief and that can make the difference in the long run. We need to work on keeping our concentration for 90 minutes and this victory will help.

"Bacca is a player of great temperament and strong moral judgment. He is a player accustomed to winning, so he mustn't just score goals, but also help his team-mates."