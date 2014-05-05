Montella plans to strengthen Fiorentina

The 39-year-old has led Fiorentina to fourth place in Serie A and the Coppa Italia final this season, but he knows they must strengthen to win silverware.

Napoli were victorious in the cup final on Saturday and Montella's men are eight points behind Rafael Benitez's men with three games of the season remaining.

Montella has called on his squad to finish strongly and he will then assess what improvements are needed at the Artemio Franchi.

"We have the chance to finish the season in a good way," said Montella. "We want to make sure we finish in fourth place because that would be an excellent result.

"I want to talk to (owner Diego) Della Valle once we have secured fourth place. That way we will be freer to exchange our thoughts.

"I need to make some assessments. I want to be coaching a stronger squad with more pressure on it.

"We should be praising this team. There were five or six teams with greater resources than us but we have still done important things."

Fiorentina return to league action on Tuesday against relegation-threatened Sassuolo and will secure at least fourth place with a victory.