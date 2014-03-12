Montella takes heart from Juve league defeat

Juve came out on top when the two sides met in Serie A on Sunday thanks to Kwadwo Asamoah's 42nd-minute winner as the hosts extended their domestic lead.

And ahead of the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last 16 clash on Thursday, Montella claims that his side took heart from their performance in that defeat and are not overawed by a Juve side beaten just once in Serie A this season.

"The tie will be played over 180 minutes and although it will be difficult, we'll be going for the win," he said.

"Not many teams have put in the kind of second-half performance we did in Turin on Sunday. It wasn't easy.

"We need to play our own game, bringing out our qualities against stronger opposition. It will be a stimulating challenge."

As well as being in with a chance of reaching the quarter-finals of Europe's second-tier club competition, Montella's men are also well placed to qualify for next season's tournament via Serie A.

The 39-year-old is eager to keep their season season alive and has suggested that both Alessandro Matri and Mario Gomez could start up front against Antonio Conte's side.

"There's still plenty for us to play for in Serie A and we also want to make progress in the Europa League," he added.

"Seeing Matri and Gomez as a strike partnership is a possibility, they're compatible."