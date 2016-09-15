Montella wants 'anger, pride and responsibility' from stuttering Milan

Vincenzo Montella is expecting his AC Milan side to display "anger, pride and responsibility" when they take on Sampdoria on Friday.

Montella's first three Serie A games at the helm have resulted in just three points with last Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to Udinese clearly still troubling the former Italy striker.

Ahead of the trip to Genoa to face his previous employers, he told reporters at a news conference: "I do not want to see players who accept the trend of the game.

"I expect anger, pride and responsibility, in addition to the technical and tactical aspects, which are secondary.

"No-one is untouchable in this team and they all need to show they deserve a place, starting in training. When things do not go well, the players of greater experience are always the most criticised.

"[But] After two defeats in a row we need to get some points, and we will do everything to get them on Friday and Tuesday against Lazio."

Montella reportedly read the riot act to his players following the weekend defeat at San Siro but refused to divulge what was said in the dressing room.

"Was I harsh on the squad? I won't confirm or deny it, there are some things I never say publicly," he added.

"Some things are said to the team in private. I'm very honest with the players.

"The team was disappointed after the game. This is a group of professionals who should be more aware of their qualities.

"I've seen a reaction but it'll take pride to face this situation and wear this shirt."